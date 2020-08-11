UrduPoint.com
Food Inspector Inspects Flour Mills On Directives Of Deputy Commissioner

Muhammad Irfan 34 minutes ago Tue 11th August 2020 | 05:40 PM

Food Inspector inspects flour mills on directives of Deputy Commissioner

DIR LOWER (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower Saadat Hassan, District food Controller Kashif Ihsan on Tuesday inspected various flour mills.

During the inspection DFC also checked the standard of the flour and checked the record.

Later on District Food Controller inspected various Subsidized flour Dealers shops in Talash Bazar.

During the inspection DFC also checked the quality and quantity of the flour and supervised the supply of government subsidized flour to the notified dealers in the district.

On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower, the Assistant Commissioner Adenzai Syed Abdullah held a meeting with all UCMOs ahead of the Polio campaign w.e.f. 13th to 17th August, 2020.

The security plan and other issues were discussed; a meeting with VC Secretaries also took place, says a handout.

More Stories From Pakistan

