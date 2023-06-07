UrduPoint.com

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Wraps Up Three-day Visit To Iraq

Umer Jamshaid Published June 07, 2023 | 11:13 PM

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday left for Pakistan after completing his three-day official visit to Iraq

BAGHDAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2023 ) :Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday left for Pakistan after completing his three-day official visit to Iraq.

At the Najaf airport, he was seen off by the Iraqi authorities, Pakistan Ambassador Ahmed Amjad Ali and Iraq's Ambassador to Pakistan Hamid Abbas Lafta.

During his visit, the foreign minister held meetings with the Iraqi leadership and discussed to further strengthening the bilateral ties and cooperation between the two brotherly countries in diverse fields.

