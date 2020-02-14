Foreign Ministry monitoring Pakistanis stuck in Wuhan city

Director General Ministry of Foreign Affairs Friday informed the Islamabad High Court (IHC) the ministry was closely monitoring the status of Pakistani citizens, stuck in coronavirus-hit Wuhan city of China

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2020 ) :Director General Ministry of Foreign Affairs Friday informed the Islamabad High Court (IHC) the ministry was closely monitoring the status of Pakistani citizens, stuck in coronavirus-hit Wuhan city of China.

He said that there was a lockdown of the city since 21st January and flight operation was completely shut down. He said World Health Organization (WHO) and Chinese government had taken strict measures to curb the outbreak of coronavirus.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah, hearing the case filed by the parents of students, observed that the IHC wouldn't pass any order in this regard. He remarked that the State itself had to demonstrate its responsibility to secure the Pakistani citizens.

The chief justice remarked that even Austria had kept his citizens in an island after evacuating them from Wuhan city.

He asked the ministry to brief the parents and satisfy them regarding protection of their children.

He observed that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs could set up a special counter so that the people could contact it. The victims were complaining about their care, the chief justice remarked, adding that several students had approached IHC through E-mails.

The DG ministry said that a total of 64 thousands people in China were suspects of havingcoronavirus, adding around one thousands were being affected while 100 were dying dailydue to the virus.