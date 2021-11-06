Former CJ LHC Khawaja Sharif laid to rest

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2021 ) :Former chief justice of the Lahore High Court (LHC) Khawaja Muhammad Sharif, who died on Friday after a protracted illness, was laid to rest at Miani Sahib graveyard, here on Saturday.

Khawaja Latif, the son of late Khawaja Muhammad Sharif led the funeral prayers which was attended by Chief Justice Lahore High Court Muhammad Amin Bhatti, Supreme Court Justice Ejazul Hassan, former chief justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar, President Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) Ahsan Bhoon, President,Lahore High Court Bar Association (LHCBA) Maqsood Ahmed Buttar, judicial officers,lawyers, political and social figures.