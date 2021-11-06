UrduPoint.com

Former CJ LHC Khawaja Sharif Laid To Rest

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 minutes ago Sat 06th November 2021 | 04:24 PM

Former CJ LHC Khawaja Sharif laid to rest

Former chief justice of the Lahore High Court (LHC) Khawaja Muhammad Sharif, who died on Friday after a protracted illness, was laid to rest at Miani Sahib graveyard, here on Saturday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2021 ) :Former chief justice of the Lahore High Court (LHC) Khawaja Muhammad Sharif, who died on Friday after a protracted illness, was laid to rest at Miani Sahib graveyard, here on Saturday.

Khawaja Latif, the son of late Khawaja Muhammad Sharif led the funeral prayers which was attended by Chief Justice Lahore High Court Muhammad Amin Bhatti, Supreme Court Justice Ejazul Hassan, former chief justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar, President Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) Ahsan Bhoon, President,Lahore High Court Bar Association (LHCBA) Maqsood Ahmed Buttar, judicial officers,lawyers, political and social figures.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Justice Supreme Court Lahore High Court Lawyers Died Mian Saqib Nisar

Recent Stories

Haleem for fair investigation of Nazim, Fehmida mu ..

Haleem for fair investigation of Nazim, Fehmida murder cases

46 seconds ago
 Man killed in road accident in burewala

Man killed in road accident in burewala

48 seconds ago
 413 bags of hoarded sugar seized

413 bags of hoarded sugar seized

2 minutes ago
 Russia, US Decide on Further Steps on Climate Coop ..

Russia, US Decide on Further Steps on Climate Cooperation - Presidential Envoy

2 minutes ago
 Sindh reached in men,women finals of Inter Provinc ..

Sindh reached in men,women finals of Inter Provincial Throwball Championship

2 minutes ago
 Police conduct search operation in Jhanda chichi a ..

Police conduct search operation in Jhanda chichi area

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.