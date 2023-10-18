Former PM Gilani gives tribute to karsaz martyrs, expresses solidarity with Palestinians

(@FahadShabbir)

Former Prime Minister and Senator Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani on Wednesday strongly condemned the Israeli aggression and brutality against Palestinians, denouncing it as a form of genocide

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2023) Former Prime Minister and Senator Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani on Wednesday strongly condemned the Israeli aggression and brutality against Palestinians, denouncing it as a form of genocide.

He expressed these sentiments during his address at a ceremony dedicated to honoring the martyrs of the 2007 Karsaz tragedy, while also expressing unwavering solidarity with the Palestinian people.

During his speech, Senator Gilani highlighted the legacy of the late former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto, who consistently advocated for peace. He emphasized that the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has a long history of its members bravely standing against dictatorship and terrorism.

Reflecting on the tragic events of October 18, 2007, when numerous PPP workers lost their lives in Karachi, Gilani underlined that the quest for democracy in Pakistan persists as part of Benazir Bhutto's mission.

Senator Gilani made an earnest appeal to global leaders to step forward and play a pivotal role in establishing peace in the middle East and preventing further Israeli atrocities against Palestinians.

Several prominent figures, including former Member of the National Assembly (MNA) Abdul Qadir Gilani and Ali Haider Gilani, joined in paying tribute to both the victims of the Karsaz tragedy and the Palestinian martyrs. The event saw the presence of a substantial number of PPP party workers, all standing united in their support for the Palestinian cause.