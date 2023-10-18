Open Menu

Former PM Gilani Gives Tribute To Karsaz Martyrs, Expresses Solidarity With Palestinians

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 18, 2023 | 10:47 PM

Former PM Gilani gives tribute to karsaz martyrs, expresses solidarity with Palestinians

Former Prime Minister and Senator Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani on Wednesday strongly condemned the Israeli aggression and brutality against Palestinians, denouncing it as a form of genocide

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2023) Former Prime Minister and Senator Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani on Wednesday strongly condemned the Israeli aggression and brutality against Palestinians, denouncing it as a form of genocide.

He expressed these sentiments during his address at a ceremony dedicated to honoring the martyrs of the 2007 Karsaz tragedy, while also expressing unwavering solidarity with the Palestinian people.

During his speech, Senator Gilani highlighted the legacy of the late former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto, who consistently advocated for peace. He emphasized that the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has a long history of its members bravely standing against dictatorship and terrorism.

Reflecting on the tragic events of October 18, 2007, when numerous PPP workers lost their lives in Karachi, Gilani underlined that the quest for democracy in Pakistan persists as part of Benazir Bhutto's mission.

Senator Gilani made an earnest appeal to global leaders to step forward and play a pivotal role in establishing peace in the middle East and preventing further Israeli atrocities against Palestinians.

Several prominent figures, including former Member of the National Assembly (MNA) Abdul Qadir Gilani and Ali Haider Gilani, joined in paying tribute to both the victims of the Karsaz tragedy and the Palestinian martyrs. The event saw the presence of a substantial number of PPP party workers, all standing united in their support for the Palestinian cause.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan National Assembly Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto Martyrs Shaheed Democracy Ali Haider Gilani Middle East Pakistan Peoples Party October Dictator Event All Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

HESCO recovers over 4.86 billion from defaulted co ..

HESCO recovers over 4.86 billion from defaulted consumers

2 seconds ago
 Haqqani urges Muslim nations to unite for Palestin ..

Haqqani urges Muslim nations to unite for Palestinian freedom

37 seconds ago
 Ghani, Mehdi pay glowing tribute to martyrs of 18 ..

Ghani, Mehdi pay glowing tribute to martyrs of 18 October

38 seconds ago
 Prince Football Club Loralai wins final match of A ..

Prince Football Club Loralai wins final match of All-Pakistan Independence Day t ..

40 seconds ago
 DC Islamabad orders crackdown on illegal activitie ..

DC Islamabad orders crackdown on illegal activities

46 seconds ago
 Education Minister Pledges Urgent Reforms in Baloc ..

Education Minister Pledges Urgent Reforms in Balochistan

11 minutes ago
Polio-virus in four environmental samples reported

Polio-virus in four environmental samples reported

11 minutes ago
 Pope Francis briefed on Faith Pavilion at COP28

Pope Francis briefed on Faith Pavilion at COP28

32 minutes ago
 UAE announces reskilling initiative to boost job s ..

UAE announces reskilling initiative to boost job security in age of AI

33 minutes ago
 Angry protests across Muslim world after Gaza hosp ..

Angry protests across Muslim world after Gaza hospital strike

15 minutes ago
 IT Minister hold meeting with Dr Mohamed Al Kuwait ..

IT Minister hold meeting with Dr Mohamed Al Kuwaiti in Dubai

11 minutes ago
 Nawaz to give economic plan to nation on Oct 21

Nawaz to give economic plan to nation on Oct 21

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan