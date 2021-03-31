UrduPoint.com
Four Abducted Singers Recovered In Sukkur

Faizan Hashmi 40 minutes ago Wed 31st March 2021 | 02:25 PM

Four abducted singers recovered in sukkur

The Kandhkot Kashmore Police have recovered four abducted singers from the Katcha area of district when the dacoits were trying to shift them to another place

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2021 ) :The Kandhkot Kashmore Police have recovered four abducted singers from the Katcha area of district when the dacoits were trying to shift them to another place.

According to Police, they recovered four singers from the Katcha area. The singers were identified as Darban Ali, Akhlaq, Punhal and Muzammil Bhatti, and belonged to the Gambat city of Khairpur.

They had been kidnapped from Kandhkot four days ago.

Meanwhile, the SSP Kashmore-Kandhkot, Amjad Sheikh said a kidnapper was shot dead as they opened fire at the police camp, established in the Katcha area of Kandhkot. The criminal was identified as Riaz Jaghirani, s/o Nawab Jaghirani, who was also wanted in different cases of kidnapping for ransom, highway robberies and others. He said an operation against the criminals was underway for the safe recovery of other abducted persons.

