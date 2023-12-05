Open Menu

Four Children Injured In Blast On Warsak Road

Sumaira FH Published December 05, 2023 | 11:00 AM

Four children injured in blast on Warsak road

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2023) At least four passerby children sustained injuries in a blast on Warsak Road here Tuesday.

The injured children were shifted to Lady Reading Hospital, said the spokesman of Rescue-1122.

According to the spokesman of LRH Muhammad Asim the injured children were aged between seven and ten years, adding that the condition of two injured children was critical.

The police reached the spot but the nature of the blast could not be ascertained till the filing of this news.

The windowpanes of the nearby buildings were broken due to the intensity of the blast.

APP/adi

