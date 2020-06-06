UrduPoint.com
Four Drug Pushers Among Eight Arrested

Sat 06th June 2020

MIANWALI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2020 ) :Police arrested eight criminals including four drug pushers and recovered narcotics, weapons from them in Piplan, Musa Khel and Esa Khel police limits.

Police said on Saturday that the teams conducted raids at various areas of their jurisdiction and arrested four drug peddlers,four criminals and recovered 2.

460 gram hashish, a pistol 30 bore,a gun 12 bore,four pistols 30 bore and 24 bullets from their possession.

They were-- Muhammad Saleem, Muhammad Ashfaq and Muhammad Amir, Ameer Alam, Tajammal Hussain, Rehmat Ullah and others.

Police registered separate cases and started investigation.

