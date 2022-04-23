UrduPoint.com

Four Injured In Road Mishap

Sumaira FH Published April 23, 2022 | 12:08 PM

Four injured in road mishap

Four persons were injured in a collision between rickshaw and van near Kabeerwala interchange bypass at pull mohaar under the jurisdiction of Saddar police on Saturday

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2022 ) :Four persons were injured in a collision between rickshaw and van near Kabeerwala interchange bypass at pull mohaar under the jurisdiction of Saddar police on Saturday. According to Rescue 1122 sources, Muhammad Yasin (29) yeras, Muhammad Taaj (34) years, Muhammad Arslan (33) years and Basir khan (44) years were heading somewhere on rickshaw from their native chak no.

22RB, when they reached near pull mohaar their rickshaw hit with a speeding van which was coming from Multan Resultantly, they all sustained serious injuries.

Rescuers reached the spot shifted the injured persons to nearby hospital for necessary legal formalities, while police concerned have started investigation into the incident.

