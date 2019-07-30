UrduPoint.com
Four Martyred, 32 Injured In Quetta Blast

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Tue 30th July 2019 | 11:01 PM

At least four persons including two policemen were martyred and 32 people including police official and children were injured in a blast at Baldia Plaza near Meezan Chowk area of provincial capital on Tuesday evening

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2019 ) :At least four persons including two policemen were martyred and 32 people including police official and children were injured in a blast at Baldia Plaza near Meezan Chowk area of provincial capital on Tuesday evening.

According to Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Police Abdul Razzaq Cheema, unknown men had attached explosive devices with motorbike and parked it near Meezan Chowk which went off when a police vehicle was crossing the area.

As a result, four people died on the spot while 32 others including Additional SHO of City Police Station and children sustained injuries.

Provincial Civil Hospital's Medical Superintendent (MS) Dr, Saleem Abro told APP that four dead bodies and 30 injured were brought to the hospital where the injured were being treated, saying that four of them were in critical condition.

He said an emergency was imposed in hospital on direction of Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan.

The bodies were identified as Jamaluddin, Sharfuddin, Ali Shah and Ainullah and the injured including Naseebullah, Temoor, Muhammad Sadiq, Muhammad Farid, Abdul Ghaffar, Nasrullah, Ubaidullah, Shehroz Shakeel, Hassnain, Zia-ur-Rehman, Shafatullah, Asia, Mir Muhammad, Abdul Rehman, Abdul Wahid, Shahid Ahmed, Zia-ur-Rehman, Mir Ahmed, Nukhtaseebullah, Naseebullah, Nadir Ali, Sardar Khan, Muhammad Jabir, Nematullah, Naseebullah, Rehanullah, Nasrullah, Baz Muhammad, Hafeez Muhammadullah, Shihd Hussain, 4-year-old Muhammad and 6-year-old Mazkora.

The SHO Chaudhry Shafaat Ali was seriously injured and he was being treated, said DIG, Abdul Razzaq Cheema.

The nearby shops and vehicles were also damaged in blast.

Law enforcement agencies reached the site and cordoned off the entire area and started investigation.

Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai along with Chief Minister Balochistan provincial ministers strongly condemned the incident of blast and expressed their sorrow over the loss of precious lives including police officials and citizens.

Chief Minster also directed health departments to take all possible measures to ensure all provision of healthcare facilities to the injured victims of blast.

