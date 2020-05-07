UrduPoint.com
Four Power Thieves Arrested In Karim Darkhan Area

Four power thieves arrested in Karim Darkhan area



DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2020 ) :WAPDA team led by PESCO Paniala Subdivision SDO Muhammad Ashraf conducted operation against power thieves in Wanda Karim Darkhan and other areas, more than four persons involved in power theft through direct hook were arrested.

During the successful operation against power thieves, attempts were made to steal electricity from LT wires on a large scale. After the arrested, the police have registered cases against power thieves.

