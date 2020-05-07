Four power thieves arrested in Karim Darkhan area

(@FahadShabbir)

WAPDA team led by PESCO Paniala Subdivision SDO Muhammad Ashraf conducted operation against power thieves in Wanda Karim Darkhan and other areas, more than four persons involved in power theft through direct hook were arrested

During the successful operation against power thieves, attempts were made to steal electricity from LT wires on a large scale. After the arrested, the police have registered cases against power thieves.