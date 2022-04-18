FPCCI saves 60% in electricity bills through solar power

Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry saves 60 percent in bill in electricity consumption through solar system

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2022 ) :Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry saves 60 percent in bill in electricity consumption through solar system.

President FPCCI Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, in a statement here on Monday, said solar system installation at Federation House had proven to be an example and a benchmark in saving precious financial resources through the use of renewable energy. Pakistan was blessed with the sunlight throughout the year and the nation needed quick transition to solar power; which might save billions of rupees per annum in Karachi alone.

He mentioned that electricity bills of the FPCCI Head Office had dropped by a whopping 60 percent and sometimes savings go up to 70 percent; which would translate into millions of rupees and would reflect positively in our balance sheet. Resultantly, we would have more financial resources for research and development, and trade promotion activities.

FPCCI Chief maintained that this was an example of just one building and one organization; and, that too was not even a large one given the number of employees and the working space dedicated to the FPCCI employees at Federation House.