Free Veterinary Camp Set Up At Cattle Sale Point

Sumaira FH Published June 22, 2023 | 02:30 AM

Free veterinary camp set up at cattle sale point

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) :The livestock department has set up a free veterinary camp at the sale point of sacrificial animals at Jalalpur Pirwala here on Wednesday with the vision to ensure the vaccination of cattle.

Deputy Director Livestock Jalalpur Pirwala, Dr. Jamshaid Akhtar said that as per special instructions of the Secretary Livestock South Punjab Nasir Jamal Hotiana, free veterinary camp has been set up at the sale point established by the local government sale and purchase of sacrificial cattle on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha.

He said that staff has also been deputed at free veterinary camp by the Livestock Department to ensure maximum relief to the people.

He said that the department would provide free medical treatment and vaccination to animals brought to the sale point through the free veterinary camp.

In order to prevent various diseases, he said that cattle were also being sprayed with anti-ticks while free pregnancy test facilities would also be made available.

