UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Frustration Mongering Elements Destined To Fail As Country On Road To Prosperity :Shibli Faraz

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 19th December 2020 | 05:06 PM

Frustration mongering elements destined to fail as country on road to prosperity :Shibli Faraz

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz on Saturday said elements that spread frustration would be frustrated as Pakistan was moving fast on path of development and prosperity under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2020 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz on Saturday said elements that spread frustration would be frustrated as Pakistan was moving fast on path of development and prosperity under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

In a series of tweets, he said rise in rise in country's exports has broken record of last ten years.

The external enemies were working to spread false information against Pakistan through Indian Chronicle, while on the other hand, (PDM) Pakistan Democratic Movement was spreading frustration among the people by resorting to lies.

The business of lies of both the PDM , external enemies has been caught red handed.

He said former Prime Minister and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) stalwart Shahid Khaqan Abbasi's condition was the same (in a debate with Nadeem Baber last night) as that of former Finance Minister Ishaq Dar in BBC'c programme 'Har Talk'. Thy were indeed perturbed in front of the truth.

Special Aide to Prime Minister on Petroleum Nadeem Babar had torn apart the lies of PML-N leader in the debate, he said.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Imran Khan Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Exports Business Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Ishaq Dar Same National University

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid joins TikTok

9 minutes ago

Railways has nothing to do with politics, says Aza ..

11 minutes ago

Teachers from across Punjab stage protest outside ..

16 minutes ago

PU organizes training workshop

2 minutes ago

PU awards four PhD degrees

2 minutes ago

Administration inspects implementation of SOPs at ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.