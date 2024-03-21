Funeral Of Former Provincial Minister Offered In DI Khan
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 21, 2024 | 05:40 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2024) The funeral prayer of former provincial minister, Sardar Sana Ullah Khan Miankhel was offered here at Bisakhi ground on Thursday.
Besides others, the funeral prayer was attended by Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Central Information Secretary Faisal Karim Kundi, Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Ahmad Karim Kundi, PPP Provincial President Humayun Khan, PPP leader Malik Farhan Afzal Dhap, other local politicians and dignitaries besides a large number of people including, relatives, friends and members of civil society.
Sardar Sana Ullah Khan Miankhel (late) was the father of recently elected MPA Ehsan Ullah Khan Miankhel and brother of recently elected MNA Fateh Ullah Khan Miankhel.
APP/akt
