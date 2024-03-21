Open Menu

Funeral Of Former Provincial Minister Offered In DI Khan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 21, 2024 | 05:40 PM

Funeral of former provincial minister offered in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2024) The funeral prayer of former provincial minister, Sardar Sana Ullah Khan Miankhel was offered here at Bisakhi ground on Thursday.

Besides others, the funeral prayer was attended by Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Central Information Secretary Faisal Karim Kundi, Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Ahmad Karim Kundi, PPP Provincial President Humayun Khan, PPP leader Malik Farhan Afzal Dhap, other local politicians and dignitaries besides a large number of people including, relatives, friends and members of civil society.

Sardar Sana Ullah Khan Miankhel (late) was the father of recently elected MPA Ehsan Ullah Khan Miankhel and brother of recently elected MNA Fateh Ullah Khan Miankhel.

APP/akt

Related Topics

Pakistan Provincial Assembly Civil Society Faisal Karim Kundi Prayer Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Sozo Adventure Park set to launch thrilling Eid ul ..

Sozo Adventure Park set to launch thrilling Eid ul Fitr festivities with ATV and ..

24 minutes ago
 Structural reforms inevitable for country's develo ..

Structural reforms inevitable for country's development: PM

31 minutes ago
 Finance Minister lauds ADB’s role in promoting c ..

Finance Minister lauds ADB’s role in promoting climate-conscious programs

38 minutes ago
 Javeria Khan announces retirement from internation ..

Javeria Khan announces retirement from international cricket

2 hours ago
 Bollwyood Actor Vivian Dsena embraces Islam

Bollwyood Actor Vivian Dsena embraces Islam

3 hours ago
 Countrywide massive crackdown against gas, electri ..

Countrywide massive crackdown against gas, electricity theft ordered

3 hours ago
vivo Unveils the Y03: Redefining Smartphone Excell ..

Vivo Unveils the Y03: Redefining Smartphone Excellence in Pakistan

4 hours ago
 RENOvator's Gala: OPPO Unveils Reno11 Series in Pa ..

RENOvator's Gala: OPPO Unveils Reno11 Series in Pakistan; Pre-Orders Open for Re ..

4 hours ago
 Pakistan reaffirms commitment to Iran Pakistan gas ..

Pakistan reaffirms commitment to Iran Pakistan gas pipeline project

4 hours ago
 Establishment of CPIC strategic step towards preve ..

Establishment of CPIC strategic step towards preventing fake news about CPEC: At ..

5 hours ago
 PML-N’s Saira Afzal Tarar becomes MNA on reserve ..

PML-N’s Saira Afzal Tarar becomes MNA on reserved seat

6 hours ago
 Naseem Shah, his father arrives Saudi Arabia to pe ..

Naseem Shah, his father arrives Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan