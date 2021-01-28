GB CM for provincial social registry to improve services

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2021 ) :Gilgit Baltistan (GB) Chief Minister Khalid Khursheed Thursday said by improving the Primary health care system in all the districts, the risks to the lives of mothers and children could be reduced.

Addressing first meeting of the Provincial Population Task Force, he said for the better health and education facilities, those sectors would be linked to the provincial registry and the middle and poor class of the province would be assisted.

The chief minister directed the social welfare secretary to take necessary steps for the establishment of provincial social registry.

He said the government would take necessary steps for the success of family planning to improve the performance of lady health workers programme.

He further said the operational budget would be increased and steps would be taken to increase the capacity of lady health workers.

He said the legislation would be enacted in consultation with religious scholars to prevent early marriages.

The chief minister directed the social welfare secretary to prepare a comprehensive plan for family planning and present it in the next meeting.

He instructed the population welfare and health secretaries to make recommendations at the next meeting to ensure the availability of services.