GCWU Striving To Impart Quality Education: Vice Chancellor

Faizan Hashmi Published January 31, 2023 | 05:30 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2023 ) :Government College Women University (GCWU) Faisalabad Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Rubina Farooq (TI) said on Tuesday the university was striving to impart quality education to students.

Presiding over a self-assessment meeting 2022-23, held by Quality Enhancement Cell (QEC) here, she said the mission of the quality enhancement cell was to enhance the quality of higher education and establishment of a research-oriented environment at the university so that students could play a role in development of the country.

The detailed reports of degree programmes of all disciplines for 2022-23 including BS, MA, MPhil and PhD programmes, prepared by respective departments, according to quality assurance agency and higher education commission, were presented in the meeting.

The members of the internal assessment team inspected the reports thoroughly. Evaluator Convener Dr Asima Khalid, Prof Dr Zil-e-Huma, Prof Dr Ayesha Sameen, Prof Dr Saima Akram , Dr Syeda Samina Tahira and others were present in the meeting.

