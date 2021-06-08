Ghotki train tragedy: Relief, rescue operation concluded; says ISPR

The relief and rescue operation on Tuesday was completed after two trains of Pakistan Railways collided near Ghotki district of Sindh province

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :The relief and rescue operation on Tuesday was completed after two trains of Pakistan Railways collided near Ghotki district of Sindh province.

The 98 injured people had been evacuated to various hospitals including Sheikh Zaid Hospital Rahim Yar Khan and Combined Military Hospital Panu Aqil, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release.

It added the restoration work on railway track was in progress whereas train engine bogies were removed from the track.

It further said the efforts were underway to restore the railway track after necessary repair and maintenance.