MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2022 ) :Former prime minister and central leader of Pakistan People Party Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani Monday dedicated the victory of PPP candidate Syed Ali Musa Gillani in NA-157 to flood-hit people.

Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani expressed these remarks while talking to PPP President South Makhdoom Syed Ahmed and other local PPP workers, here.

He also paid tribute to workers of Pakistan Democratic Movement for running excellent campaign. The real change emerged in south Punjab said Gilani adding that Pakistan People Party would clean sweep south Punjab in coming general elections.

The incumbent government was striving hard to strengthen economy and provide immense relief to the masses. Gilani criticized Imran Khan and stated that he was spending huge amounts on public meetings instead of serving flood victims. He lauded PPP leadership as they kept focus on service delivery towards the flood-hit people instead of running campaign.

Gilani stated that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari would be prime minister in future. On this occasion, Abdul Qadir Shaheen, Khawaja Rizwan Aalam, Riaz Hussain Samitia, Irshad Ahmed Saroya, and Malik Shah Muhammad Chunner were also present.