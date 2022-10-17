UrduPoint.com

Gilani Dedicates PPP's Victory To Flood Victims

Umer Jamshaid Published October 17, 2022 | 05:10 PM

Gilani dedicates PPP's victory to flood victims

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2022 ) :Former prime minister and central leader of Pakistan People Party Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani Monday dedicated the victory of PPP candidate Syed Ali Musa Gillani in NA-157 to flood-hit people.

Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani expressed these remarks while talking to PPP President South Makhdoom Syed Ahmed and other local PPP workers, here.

He also paid tribute to workers of Pakistan Democratic Movement for running excellent campaign. The real change emerged in south Punjab said Gilani adding that Pakistan People Party would clean sweep south Punjab in coming general elections.

The incumbent government was striving hard to strengthen economy and provide immense relief to the masses. Gilani criticized Imran Khan and stated that he was spending huge amounts on public meetings instead of serving flood victims. He lauded PPP leadership as they kept focus on service delivery towards the flood-hit people instead of running campaign.

Gilani stated that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari would be prime minister in future. On this occasion, Abdul Qadir Shaheen, Khawaja Rizwan Aalam, Riaz Hussain Samitia, Irshad Ahmed Saroya, and Malik Shah Muhammad Chunner were also present.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Prime Minister Pakistan People Party Punjab Flood Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited NA-157

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs launches 7th edition of Customs Lead ..

Dubai Customs launches 7th edition of Customs Leadership Program

1 hour ago
 What State Bank says about banknote of Rs75?

What State Bank says about banknote of Rs75?

1 hour ago
 Air University concludes Career Counseling Week 20 ..

Air University concludes Career Counseling Week 2022

1 hour ago
 Prohibited Funding case: Imran Khan granted interi ..

Prohibited Funding case: Imran Khan granted interim bail

2 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 04 Ireland Vs. Zimbabwe

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 04 Ireland Vs. Zimbabwe

2 hours ago
 World Bank to provide $850m in aid to 34 flood-aff ..

World Bank to provide $850m in aid to 34 flood-affected districts of Pakistan

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.