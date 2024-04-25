Open Menu

Global Tributes To Kashmiri Icon Amanullah Khan On 8th Death Anniversary

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 25, 2024 | 01:20 PM

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) The Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) is set to host a historic online international symposium on April 26 to commemorate the 8th death anniversary of veteran Kashmiri leader Amanullah Khan, a champion of the freedom struggle.

In a statement released to the media here on Thursday, the event will bring together esteemed speakers from around the world to pay tribute to Kashmiri leader Amanullah Khan's legacy and share insights into his life, work and contributions to the Kashmiri struggle for self-determination.

On April 26, the JKLF (Yasin Malik faction) will organize a global online symposium to honor the memory of Amanullah Khan, a prominent figure in the Kashmir freedom movement.

The event, live-streamed on social media platforms, will enable a worldwide audience to participate and pay tribute to Khan's legacy.

Raja Muzaffar, Acting Chairman of JKLF extended invitations to political leaders, intellectuals, journalists, and academicians worldwide to join the symposium.

With 175 participants confirmed so far, the event promises to be a thought-provoking discussion on Khan's life, work, and contributions to the Kashmiri struggle for self-determination.

The symposium will feature esteemed speakers sharing their perspectives on Khan's significance and the ongoing freedom movement.

This global tribute is a testament to Khan's enduring legacy and the impact of his work on the Kashmiri people's fight for their right to self-determination.

