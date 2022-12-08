GOC 44 Special Security Division holds meeting with fishermen community

The General Officer Commanding (GOC) 44 Special Security Division Maj Gen Muhammad Aamer Najam here on Thursday held a detailed meeting with the representatives of the local fishing community of Gwadar.

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2022 ) :The General Officer Commanding (GOC) 44 Special Security Division Maj Gen Muhammad Aamer Najam here on Thursday held a detailed meeting with the representatives of the local fishing community of Gwadar.

While discussing with the participants, the GOC said that there was more potential in Gwadar than any other region of Pakistan saying that the fishing community was playing key role in the prosperity of Gwadar He further said that Gwadar was for the people of Gwadar and local people were the guarantor of prosperity in Gwadar.

The GOC heard the problems of the fishing community and emphasized the need to address them on priority basis.

The GOC said that the purpose of the presence of Pakistan Army in the area was to support the development and prosperity of the area and sustainable peace and stability of the area.

He described the free admission, school uniform and provision of education to the children of the local fishing community in the Gwadar Army Public School were being given by the Pakistan Army.

The GOC also emphasized the need for fishermen to acquire technical education and related skills for employment in China-Pak Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects and added that skilled youth were the guarantors of Gwadar's bright future.

He also apprised the fishermen about the efforts being made by the Department of Fisheries and Pakistan Coast Guards to prevent illegal trawling.

Finally the GOC thanked all the participants and wished the fishing community all the best-The fishermen community appreciated the efforts of Pakistan Army for the development and prosperity of the region and sustainable peace and stability.