Governor Expresses Grief Over Demise Of Bollywood Star Dilip Kumar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 07th July 2021 | 02:20 PM

Governor expresses grief over demise of Bollywood star Dilip Kumar

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2021 ) :Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Wednesday expressed his grief and sorrow over the death of veteran Bollywood actor Yusuf Khan commonly known as Dilip Kumar.

He said that the Bollywood actor was in the field of acting since 1944.

Governor Imran said that Dilip Kumar was known as 'the king of emotions' because of his outstanding acting.

He also conveyed his condolences to the family and fans of late veteran actor.

