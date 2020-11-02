UrduPoint.com
Governor For Success Of BUMHS

Muhammad Irfan 19 seconds ago Mon 02nd November 2020 | 08:00 PM

Governor for success of BUMHS

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2020 ) :Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai on Monday said measures should be taken to provide important facilities to all the medical institutions to extent their capacity according need of hours in province.

He expressed these views while talking to the heads of various departments and senior professors of Bolan Medical Complex (BMC) Quetta at Governor House here.

Governor said in the changing of the world, there has been a huge expansion and innovation in the health sector adding that in this regard, we have to provide necessary facilities to all the medical institutions and their affiliate across the province for interest of health sectors.

Governor Amanullah Yasinzai said Bolan University of Medical and Health Sciences (BUMHS) was a major asset of Balochistan province, therefore it was imperative that all concerned should make sincere efforts for further success and prosperity of Bolan Medical University (BMU).

During the meeting, the Governor of Balochistan gave detailed answers to the questions raised regarding the appointment, promotion and pension of the teachers of the Bolan Medical University on merit, including teaching matters.

The delegation comprising the head of department apprised the Governor of Balochistan of the problems and difficulties faced by the heads of various departments and senior professors of BMC Quetta.

Governor Yasinzai listened to their concerns and assured all possible cooperation for their lasting solution.

More Stories From Pakistan

