(@FahadShabbir)

Governor of Sindh Imran Ismail Wednesday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan and briefed him on the three-year performance of the provincial government

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2022 ) :Governor of Sindh Imran Ismail Wednesday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan and briefed him on the three-year performance of the provincial government.

Discussing the matters pertaining to development, the prime minister directed the governor to accelerate work on all development projects in the province, in collaboration with Planning Minister Asad Umar.