Governor Punjab Meets Imam Of Masjid-e-Aqsa

Thu 07th November 2019 | 01:00 AM

Governor Punjab meets Imam of Masjid-e-Aqsa

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2019 ) :Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar on Wednesday met Imam of Masjid Aqsa Sheikh Omar Fehmi Al-Kiswani here at Governor House.

Imam of Masjid Aqsa Sheikh Fehmi Omar Al-Kiswani appreciated the efforts of Governor Punjab Chaudhry Sarwar for freedom of Palestine, as a member of British Parliament.

During the meeting, various matters including Palestine issue and others were discussed, whereas the Governor Punjab said that undoubtedly resolution of Palestine and Kashmir issues were necessary for durable peace in world, adding that Pakistan stood by people of Palestine in their movement for freedom.

Imam of Masjid Aqsa Sheikh Omar Al-Kiswani thanked the people of Pakistan for extending support to Palestine freedom movement.

