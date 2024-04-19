Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman For Improving Kidney Transplant Sector
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 19, 2024 | 10:25 PM
Kidney Transplant Surgeon Dr. Brigadier (Rtd.) Rauf Iftikhar Ahmed called on Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman and discussed advances in kidney transplant sector during a meeting at the Governor's House, here on Friday
Director Vigilance Punjab Human Organ Transplantation Authority (PHOTA) Adnan Ahmed Bhatti was also present in the meeting. During the meeting, measures to improve the kidney transplant sector were discussed.
Talking on this occasion, Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman said that Dr. Brigadier (retd) Rauf Iftikhar Ahmed's services for the ailing humanity are commendable.
He said that he will also draw the attention of concerned authorities to give civil award to Dr. Brigadier (Rtd) Rauf Iftikhar Ahmed in recognition of his services.
Kidney Transplant Surgeon Dr. Brigadier (Rtd) Rauf Iftikhar Ahmed informed the Governor Punjab about the performance in the field of Kidney Transplant. He said that he has done more than two and a half thousand successful kidney transplants in CMH Rawalpindi and other hospitals. Dr. Brigadier (retd) Rauf Iftikhar Ahmed thanked Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman for his encouragement.
