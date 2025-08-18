Govt believes in protecting rights of people, providing equal opportunities: Governor Balochistan Jaffar Khan Mandokhel

Open Menu

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2025) Governor Balochistan Jaffar Khan Mandokhel on Monday said that the provincial government believed in protecting the rights of the people and providing equal opportunities and justice for all.

He said that the government is developing the provincial capital Quetta, especially its suburbs through concrete measures in infrastructure, education and healthcare.

He said this while talking to Chief of Hazara Tribes Sardar Abbas Haider Hazara who called on him here.

Governor Mandokhel assured Chief of Hazara Tribes of all possible cooperation to address the problems and concerns of the Hazara nation regarding identity cards and passports.

Talking to the delegation, Governor Balochistan said that Hazara people are hardworking and have provided the country and the province with many renowned athletes in the field of sports.

He said that to maintain the atmosphere of brotherhood, sisterhood and tolerance in Quetta city, we must promote mutual cooperation, respect for differences of opinion and understanding.

Chief of Hazara Tribes Sardar Abbas Haider Hazara formally invited Governor Balochistan Jaffar Khan Mandokhel to visit Mariabad.

