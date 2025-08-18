Secretary tourism issues strict orders for GDA field officers to ensure tourism promotion

- Home
NATHIAGALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2025) Secretary Tourism, Culture, Archaeology, and Museums Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr. Abdul Samad, Monday issued strict instructions to officers of the Galiyat Development Authority (GDA) to perform their duties in the field rather than remaining at the headquarters.
During an inspection of the sewage system in Galiyat, Dr. Samad expressed concern that many officers and officials responsible for tourism promotion and hotel management were found working from the GDA headquarters instead of their designated field offices. He said this practice hampers effective monitoring and undermines tourism promotion efforts.
According to the directives, officers including Assistant Director Technical-I, Assistant Director Technical-II, Enforcement Officer, and Building Inspectors must perform their duties exclusively in field formations such as the Nathiagali Control Room and other notified field establishments.
The Secretary warned that any officer or staff member failing to comply with these orders will face disciplinary action under the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government Servants Performance and Discipline Rules, 2011.
The concerned directors have been directed to ensure strict compliance with the orders and to report any violations to the Director General of the Galiyat Development Authority for immediate action
