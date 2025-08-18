Open Menu

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur Donates His One-month Salary To Flood Affectees

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 18, 2025 | 08:40 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur donates his one-month salary to flood affectees

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur Monday announced to donate his one-month salary to support victims of the recent floods across the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur Monday announced to donate his one-month salary to support victims of the recent floods across the province.

He has further decided that members of the provincial cabinet will contribute 15 days’ salary, while members of the provincial assembly will donate seven days’ salary for the flood affectees.

Similarly, government employees from Grade-17 and above will give two days’ salary, and those from Grade-1 to 16 will contribute one day’s salary toward relief efforts.

To ensure transparency, the Chief Minister directed that a special account be established in the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), with a clear and accountable mechanism for disbursing the funds.

He assured that every rupee would be properly accounted for and details would be shared with the public.

“The flood-affected people deserve our utmost attention and support,” Gandapur said. “In this difficult time, all of us must come forward generously to help them.

APP/aqk

Recent Stories

Governor inaugurates tree plantation drive in Quet ..

Governor inaugurates tree plantation drive in Quetta

3 seconds ago
 Commissioner Sukkur visits civil hospital with cha ..

Commissioner Sukkur visits civil hospital with chairman district council

4 seconds ago
 Planning Ministry launches ‘URAAN AI Techathon-1 ..

Planning Ministry launches ‘URAAN AI Techathon-1.0’ to ignite innovation

6 seconds ago
 China's Hithium strikes energy storage deal with P ..

China's Hithium strikes energy storage deal with Pakistan's IEC to tackle power ..

7 seconds ago
 Govt believes in protecting rights of people, prov ..

Govt believes in protecting rights of people, providing equal opportunities: Gov ..

10 seconds ago
 Law Minister calls for reforms in justice system a ..

Law Minister calls for reforms in justice system amid rising gender-based violen ..

2 minutes ago
Digital Dubai unveils all member of first Emirati ..

Digital Dubai unveils all member of first Emirati virtual family

12 minutes ago
 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Ga ..

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur donates his one-month s ..

2 minutes ago
 Secretary tourism issues strict orders for GDA fie ..

Secretary tourism issues strict orders for GDA field officers to ensure tourism ..

2 minutes ago
 Scattered showers reported in Lahore

Scattered showers reported in Lahore

2 minutes ago
 Medicines supply ensured in respective districts o ..

Medicines supply ensured in respective districts of Balochistan: Dr Yousaf

13 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz reaffirms Pakistan’s commitment to hu ..

PM Shehbaz reaffirms Pakistan’s commitment to humanitarian values on World Hum ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan