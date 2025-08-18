- Home
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur Donates His One-month Salary To Flood Affectees
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 18, 2025 | 08:40 PM
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur Monday announced to donate his one-month salary to support victims of the recent floods across the province
He has further decided that members of the provincial cabinet will contribute 15 days’ salary, while members of the provincial assembly will donate seven days’ salary for the flood affectees.
Similarly, government employees from Grade-17 and above will give two days’ salary, and those from Grade-1 to 16 will contribute one day’s salary toward relief efforts.
To ensure transparency, the Chief Minister directed that a special account be established in the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), with a clear and accountable mechanism for disbursing the funds.
He assured that every rupee would be properly accounted for and details would be shared with the public.
“The flood-affected people deserve our utmost attention and support,” Gandapur said. “In this difficult time, all of us must come forward generously to help them.
