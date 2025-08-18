Law Minister calls for reforms in justice system amid rising gender-based violence cases

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2025) Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar while citing examples of honour killings where families misused reconciliation provisions under Section 345 of the Criminal Procedure Code, allowing perpetrators to escape punishment on Monday said there are many loopholes in the implementation of existing laws.

Winding up the debate on a motion moved by Senator Sherry Rehman regarding the alarming rise in gender-based violence across the country, the minister described the statistics presented in the House as deeply concerning. He emphasized that the issue required a balanced and cautious approach.

Azam Tarar said that Pakistan already suffers from an over-legislated legal framework, and stressed that private member bills—especially those concerning criminal law—should undergo rigorous scrutiny.

Addressing the issue of domestic violence, the minister acknowledged that while all provinces had enacted relevant legislation, the Federal capital was still awaiting the passage of its law.

He said that there were serious flaws in the investigation and prosecution processes, noting that weak case preparation and poor coordination between police and prosecution often led to acquittals.

To ensure fair trials and stronger conviction rates, the minister called for involving prosecution services from the investigation stage.

He said that societal mindsets, family pressure, and the misuse of laws frequently led to the withdrawal of domestic violence complaints.

Moving the motion, Senator Sherry Rehman said that over 32,766 cases of violence—including honour killings, kidnappings, and rape-cum-murder—had been reported across the country.

Senators Mohsin Aziz, Syed Ali Zafar, Danesh Kumar, Rubina Khalid, and Bilal Ahmed Khan echoed the need to strengthen the justice system, ensure the effective implementation of existing laws, and provide greater protection for vulnerable groups.

