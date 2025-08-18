Open Menu

HESCO Declares Sanghar City One Feeder As Load-shedding Free

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 18, 2025 | 08:42 PM

HESCO declares Sanghar city one feeder as load-shedding free

To mark the occasion, a special ceremony was held at a local hall in Sanghar

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2025) The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) om Monday declared the 11KV Sanghar City one feeder as load-shedding free under its customer-friendly service initiative. To mark the occasion, a special ceremony was held at a local hall in Sanghar.

According to the HESCO spokesperson, addressing the participant, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Faizullah Dahri announced that this was the seventh 11KV feeder in HESCO’s history to be made zero load-shedding.

He expressed his wish to maintain this feeder as permanently load-shedding free.

President Sanghar Chamber of Commerce Malik Sher Muhammad, Vice President Haji Yameen and other members thanked the HESCO chief and his team, stating that this was a long-standing dream that had now been fulfilled through their efforts.

At the conclusion of the ceremony, honorary shields were presented to CEO, officials and technical staff of HESCO in recognition of their services.

