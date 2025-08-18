HESCO Declares Sanghar City One Feeder As Load-shedding Free
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 18, 2025 | 08:42 PM
The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) om Monday declared the 11KV Sanghar City one feeder as load-shedding free under its customer-friendly service initiative. To mark the occasion, a special ceremony was held at a local hall in Sanghar
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2025) The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) om Monday declared the 11KV Sanghar City one feeder as load-shedding free under its customer-friendly service initiative. To mark the occasion, a special ceremony was held at a local hall in Sanghar.
According to the HESCO spokesperson, addressing the participant, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Faizullah Dahri announced that this was the seventh 11KV feeder in HESCO’s history to be made zero load-shedding.
He expressed his wish to maintain this feeder as permanently load-shedding free.
President Sanghar Chamber of Commerce Malik Sher Muhammad, Vice President Haji Yameen and other members thanked the HESCO chief and his team, stating that this was a long-standing dream that had now been fulfilled through their efforts.
At the conclusion of the ceremony, honorary shields were presented to CEO, officials and technical staff of HESCO in recognition of their services.
Recent Stories
HESCO declares Sanghar city one feeder as load-shedding free
Governor inaugurates tree plantation drive in Quetta
Commissioner Sukkur visits civil hospital with chairman district council
Planning Ministry launches ‘URAAN AI Techathon-1.0’ to ignite innovation
China's Hithium strikes energy storage deal with Pakistan's IEC to tackle power ..
Govt believes in protecting rights of people, providing equal opportunities: Gov ..
Law Minister calls for reforms in justice system amid rising gender-based violen ..
Digital Dubai unveils all member of first Emirati virtual family
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur donates his one-month s ..
Secretary tourism issues strict orders for GDA field officers to ensure tourism ..
Scattered showers reported in Lahore
Medicines supply ensured in respective districts of Balochistan: Dr Yousaf
More Stories From Pakistan
-
HESCO declares Sanghar city one feeder as load-shedding free49 seconds ago
-
Governor inaugurates tree plantation drive in Quetta55 seconds ago
-
Commissioner Sukkur visits civil hospital with chairman district council56 seconds ago
-
Planning Ministry launches ‘URAAN AI Techathon-1.0’ to ignite innovation58 seconds ago
-
Govt believes in protecting rights of people, providing equal opportunities: Governor Balochistan Ja ..1 minute ago
-
Law Minister calls for reforms in justice system amid rising gender-based violence cases3 minutes ago
-
Man arrested for making fake call about vehicle snatching3 minutes ago
-
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur donates his one-month salary to flood affec ..3 minutes ago
-
Secretary tourism issues strict orders for GDA field officers to ensure tourism promotion3 minutes ago
-
Scattered showers reported in Lahore3 minutes ago
-
Medicines supply ensured in respective districts of Balochistan: Dr Yousaf14 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz reaffirms Pakistan’s commitment to humanitarian values on World Humanitarian Day14 minutes ago