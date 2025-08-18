Man Arrested For Making Fake Call About Vehicle Snatching
Muhammad Irfan Published August 18, 2025 | 08:40 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2025) Police have arrested a man on charges of making a fake emergency call to helpline 15 about a vehicle snatching incident.
According to police, the suspect had reported that 10 men had forcibly taken away his vehicle. Responding swiftly, a police team reached on spot.
During investigation, it was revealed that no such crime had occurred. Instead, the issue turned out to be a financial transaction between the parties involved. Police registered a case against the caller for misusing the emergency helpline and took him into custody.
SP Rawal Saad Arshad warned that helpline 15 is a public service meant strictly for emergencies and cautioned that strict action will be taken against those involved to misuse it, he added.
