Man Arrested For Making Fake Call About Vehicle Snatching

Muhammad Irfan Published August 18, 2025 | 08:40 PM

Police have arrested a man on charges of making a fake emergency call to helpline 15 about a vehicle snatching incident

According to police, the suspect had reported that 10 men had forcibly taken away his vehicle. Responding swiftly, a police team reached on spot.

During investigation, it was revealed that no such crime had occurred. Instead, the issue turned out to be a financial transaction between the parties involved. Police registered a case against the caller for misusing the emergency helpline and took him into custody.

SP Rawal Saad Arshad warned that helpline 15 is a public service meant strictly for emergencies and cautioned that strict action will be taken against those involved to misuse it, he added.

