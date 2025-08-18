Open Menu

Scattered Showers Reported In Lahore

Faizan Hashmi Published August 18, 2025 | 08:40 PM

Scattered showers were reported across the city on Monday evening after a hot and humid day with partly cloudy skies

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2025)

Rainfall was recorded in several localities including Johar Town, Nishter Town, Township, Faisal Town, Ichhra, Muslim Town, Upper Mall, Airport, DHA, Kot Lakhpat, Mughalpura, Walled City, Islampura and surrounding areas.

Meanwhile, the MET Office warned that heavy rains may trigger flash floods in local streams of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Potohar, D.G. Khan, Koh-e-Suleman and northeastern Balochistan. Urban flooding is also feared in low-lying areas of northeastern Punjab, Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Nowshera and southeastern Sindh. Landslides and mudslides could disrupt roads in Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir and other hilly regions.

Officials cautioned that strong winds and lightning may damage weak structures, electric poles, billboards, vehicles and solar panels, advising the public and tourists to stay alert.

According to MET officials, seasonal low pressure lay over central Balochistan, with moist currents from the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal penetrating the country, while a westerly wave was also influencing weather patterns.

Rainfall was also reported from several parts of Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Balochistan, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, including Karachi, Mithi, Badin, Mardan, Peshawar, Murree, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Sargodha, D.G. Khan, Jhang, Muzaffarabad, Kotli and Gupis.

Monday’s highest temperature was 43°C in Nokundi, Dalbandin, Dadu and Jacobabad, while Lahore recorded a maximum of 38°C.

