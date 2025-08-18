Open Menu

Medicines Supply Ensured In Respective Districts Of Balochistan: Dr Yousaf

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 18, 2025 | 08:29 PM

Medicines supply ensured in respective districts of Balochistan: Dr Yousaf

Additional Director of MSD, Dr Yousaf, said on Monday that the supply of medicines has been ensured in the districts of Balochistan, and the process of purchasing medicines for the current financial year will also begin soon

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2025) Additional Director of MSD, Dr Yousaf, said on Monday that the supply of medicines has been ensured in the districts of Balochistan, and the process of purchasing medicines for the current financial year will also begin soon.

He said that as per the instructions of Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Sarfraz Bugti, Provincial Health Minister Bakht Muhammad Kakar and Secretary Health, 99 percent of the medicines for the financial year 2024-25 have been delivered to all the districts, only 4 districts, Noshki, Awaran, Chagai and Sherani have not yet been delivered.

He said that the medicines would be delivered in the next 2 days saying that the medicines purchased by pharmaceutical companies have been delivered to MSD from where MSD has ensured the supply of medicines to all the districts.

He said that the supply of medicines purchased for the district for the financial year 2024-25 is continuing continuously to all the districts and the procurement of medicines for the current financial year 2024-25 would also be completed soon so that the provision of medicines to patients visiting hospitals could be ensured as per the government's vision.

Recent Stories

Digital Dubai unveils all member of first Emirati ..

Digital Dubai unveils all member of first Emirati virtual family

24 seconds ago
 Medicines supply ensured in respective districts o ..

Medicines supply ensured in respective districts of Balochistan: Dr Yousaf

1 minute ago
 PM Shehbaz reaffirms Pakistan’s commitment to hu ..

PM Shehbaz reaffirms Pakistan’s commitment to humanitarian values on World Hum ..

1 minute ago
 Dr. Asif Mehmood Jah’s Book “Mohtasib Key Diar ..

Dr. Asif Mehmood Jah’s Book “Mohtasib Key Diary” launched at ICCI

1 minute ago
 Anti-encroachment drive continues in Chiniot

Anti-encroachment drive continues in Chiniot

1 minute ago
 93 mm rain in Faisalabad

93 mm rain in Faisalabad

1 minute ago
Socioeconomic survey launched in Muzaffargarh

Socioeconomic survey launched in Muzaffargarh

6 minutes ago
 CDA, LEAs unite to expel illegal immigrants from C ..

CDA, LEAs unite to expel illegal immigrants from Capital region

6 minutes ago
 Torrential rains cause widespread destruction in T ..

Torrential rains cause widespread destruction in Tehsil Havelian

6 minutes ago
 DGSE holds walk in connection with Independence Da ..

DGSE holds walk in connection with Independence Day

6 minutes ago
 Over 1m cotton bales arrival recorded at ginneries ..

Over 1m cotton bales arrival recorded at ginneries till Aug 15

6 minutes ago
 Rubina Khalid inaugurates BISP Dynamic Registrati ..

Rubina Khalid inaugurates BISP Dynamic Registration Center in Kaghan

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan