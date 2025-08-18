Medicines supply ensured in respective districts of Balochistan: Dr Yousaf

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2025) Additional Director of MSD, Dr Yousaf, said on Monday that the supply of medicines has been ensured in the districts of Balochistan, and the process of purchasing medicines for the current financial year will also begin soon.

He said that as per the instructions of Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Sarfraz Bugti, Provincial Health Minister Bakht Muhammad Kakar and Secretary Health, 99 percent of the medicines for the financial year 2024-25 have been delivered to all the districts, only 4 districts, Noshki, Awaran, Chagai and Sherani have not yet been delivered.

He said that the medicines would be delivered in the next 2 days saying that the medicines purchased by pharmaceutical companies have been delivered to MSD from where MSD has ensured the supply of medicines to all the districts.

He said that the supply of medicines purchased for the district for the financial year 2024-25 is continuing continuously to all the districts and the procurement of medicines for the current financial year 2024-25 would also be completed soon so that the provision of medicines to patients visiting hospitals could be ensured as per the government's vision.