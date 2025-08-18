Open Menu

Commissioner Sukkur Visits Civil Hospital With Chairman District Council

Umer Jamshaid Published August 18, 2025 | 08:42 PM

Commissioner Sukkur Division, Abid Saleem Qureshi, accompanied by Chairman District Council Sukkur, Syed Kumail Hyder Shah on Monday paid a detailed visit to Civil Hospital Sukkur. Assistant Commissioner Sukkur City, Sobia Falak Rao, was also present on the occasion

During the visit, Medical Superintendent Dr Akhtar Hussain Mirani briefed the Commissioner and Chairman District Council about the hospital's various departments and facilities, taking them on a tour of different wards.

Commissioner Abid Saleem Qureshi and Chairman Syed Kumail Hyder Shah inspected the emergency ward, OPD, medical ward, and other key departments. They interacted with patients, inquiring about the facilities provided at the hospital.

The Commissioner directed the hospital administration to provide all possible medical facilities to patients and take special measures to improve the quality of treatment. He emphasized that providing a clean environment and timely medical assistance to patients should be the top priority.

