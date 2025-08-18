Open Menu

Governor Inaugurates Tree Plantation Drive In Quetta

Umer Jamshaid Published August 18, 2025 | 08:42 PM

On the special instructions of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Governor Balochistan Jaffar Khan Mandokhel formally inaugurated the Monsoon Tree Plantation Campaign 2025 in the province by planting a Quetta Pine sapling in the Governor House lawn on Monday

Provincial ministers including Mir Saleem Khosa, Mir Asim Kurd Gello, Muhammad Khan Lehri, Parliamentary Secretary Hadiya Nawaz, Principal Secretary to Governor Balochistan Kaleemullah Babar and Secretary Forests Fateh Muhammad Bhangar were also present on the occasion.

Speaking to the media, the governor said that 1.1 million saplings would be planted across the province this year and urged the public to participate and cooperate in making the campaign successful.

He said that making Pakistan a green and lush country in the entire region is among the priorities of the current government saying that for the sake of green and clean Pakistan, planting more trees in the province could increase national production.

Global warming is actually a global warning for mankind, along with planting new plants, it is also our responsibility to protect old trees, countries like Pakistan need the help and guidance of international organizations to ensure the protection of forests and wildlife and the provision of modern machinery, he said.

