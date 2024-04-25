Govt committed to empower youth with modern tech, IT: PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Thursday said the government was committed to empower the youth equipping them with modern technology and imparting the latest vocational training

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Thursday said the government was committed to empower the youth equipping them with modern technology and imparting the latest vocational training.

He was speaking at an event organized by the Ministry of Information Technology on the occasion of International Girls in Information Communication Technology (ICT) Day, to recognize contribution of female entrepreneurs in the field.

He said, "It is our hope and we expect that the youth will become entrepreneurs and open offices in cities like Karachi, Lahore and other places in Pakistan and other countries like Saudi Arabia, and information technology will become the biggest foreign exchange earner for Pakistan."

He said, "We will make all investments required to achieve our goals in the field of information technology so that the youth can become bread earners for their families and foreign exchange earners for Pakistan."

He underlined the need for decreasing gender discrimination in the society, citing the example of Saudi Arabia where women were 40 percent of the workforce working in shopping malls, business houses, universities, and other places.

The prime minister said Pakistan was blessed with huge human resource in the shape of highly talented youth population of 15 to 30 years.

The youth were a great asset of Pakistan and it was an opportunity and challenge to utilize the young population for the country's progress, he remarked.

He said fintech was playing an important role in increasing gross domestic product (GDP) of countries in the region including the Gulf states as with its help people were opening bank accounts in minutes and fast business transactions were taking place without any delay.

He said Pakistan would gain a bright future by utilizing emerging technologies like artificial intelligence and robotics.

Earlier he gave away awards to women entrepreneurs and freelancers for their contributions in the field of information technology.

He expressed the hope that many more young entrepreneurs would emerge in the future and win laurels for the country.