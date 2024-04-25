Open Menu

Govt Committed To Empower Youth With Modern Tech, IT: PM

Umer Jamshaid Published April 25, 2024 | 08:13 PM

Govt committed to empower youth with modern tech, IT: PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Thursday said the government was committed to empower the youth equipping them with modern technology and imparting the latest vocational training

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Thursday said the government was committed to empower the youth equipping them with modern technology and imparting the latest vocational training.

He was speaking at an event organized by the Ministry of Information Technology on the occasion of International Girls in Information Communication Technology (ICT) Day, to recognize contribution of female entrepreneurs in the field.

He said, "It is our hope and we expect that the youth will become entrepreneurs and open offices in cities like Karachi, Lahore and other places in Pakistan and other countries like Saudi Arabia, and information technology will become the biggest foreign exchange earner for Pakistan."

He said, "We will make all investments required to achieve our goals in the field of information technology so that the youth can become bread earners for their families and foreign exchange earners for Pakistan."

He underlined the need for decreasing gender discrimination in the society, citing the example of Saudi Arabia where women were 40 percent of the workforce working in shopping malls, business houses, universities, and other places.

The prime minister said Pakistan was blessed with huge human resource in the shape of highly talented youth population of 15 to 30 years.

The youth were a great asset of Pakistan and it was an opportunity and challenge to utilize the young population for the country's progress, he remarked.

He said fintech was playing an important role in increasing gross domestic product (GDP) of countries in the region including the Gulf states as with its help people were opening bank accounts in minutes and fast business transactions were taking place without any delay.

He said Pakistan would gain a bright future by utilizing emerging technologies like artificial intelligence and robotics.

Earlier he gave away awards to women entrepreneurs and freelancers for their contributions in the field of information technology.

He expressed the hope that many more young entrepreneurs would emerge in the future and win laurels for the country.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Technology Exchange Business Bank Young Progress Saudi Arabia Women National University Event All Government

Recent Stories

Shayan, Rashid, Junaid to represent Pakistan in U1 ..

Shayan, Rashid, Junaid to represent Pakistan in U12 Regional Qualifying Jrs

18 seconds ago
 Olympic Games Paris 2024: How teams qualified

Olympic Games Paris 2024: How teams qualified

8 minutes ago
 LESCO detects 74,285 power pilferers in 219 days

LESCO detects 74,285 power pilferers in 219 days

8 minutes ago
 RTO destroys huge quantity of non-duty paid cigar ..

RTO destroys huge quantity of non-duty paid cigarettes

8 minutes ago
 Rain-windstorm/thunderstorm expected in most parts ..

Rain-windstorm/thunderstorm expected in most parts of country: PMD

8 minutes ago
 Govt committed to developing gems, jewellery secto ..

Govt committed to developing gems, jewellery sector: Minister

2 hours ago
Three new bills introduced in Senate

Three new bills introduced in Senate

2 hours ago
 Nine dead, 1,318 injured in Punjab road accidents

Nine dead, 1,318 injured in Punjab road accidents

2 hours ago
 Ukraine, Russia exchange fire, at least seven dead

Ukraine, Russia exchange fire, at least seven dead

2 hours ago
 1st-ever National Sports Revival conference starts ..

1st-ever National Sports Revival conference starts next month

2 hours ago
 Joint venture decided for action against MEPCO’s ..

Joint venture decided for action against MEPCO’s defaulters

2 hours ago
 Modern irrigation system imperative to deal with w ..

Modern irrigation system imperative to deal with water scarcity: UAF VC

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan