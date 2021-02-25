UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Committed To Make Railways A Profitable Entity: Azam Swati

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 25th February 2021 | 06:10 PM

Govt committed to make Railways a profitable entity: Azam Swati

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :Minister for Railways Azam Khan Swati on Thursday said the government is committed to make Pakistan Railways a profitable entity with help of labour class and existing infrastructure and improving efficiency.

During meeting with Minister for Privatization Mohammedmian Soomro and Prime Minister's Advisor on Institutional Reforms and Austerity Dr Ishrat Hussain, he said timely completion of the ongoing development projects of the department was top priority of the government.

Matters pertaining to mutual interest and development projects of Pakistan Railways were came under discussion during the meeting, said a press release issued by the Ministry of Railways.

Both the leaders congratulated Azam Swati on assuming the new charge and expressed their best wishes.  The minister said that he was grateful to Prime Minister Imran Khan for giving him the responsibility of holding such an important post.

Azam Swati said that Pakistan Railways would be plied on a business model and safety of the passengers was the top most priority of the government.

"My mission is to make Pakistan Railways a profitable institution and no stone will be unturned in this regard," the minister added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Business Post Government Best Top Labour Azam Khan Swati

Recent Stories

26 minutes ago

Cotton price touches sky Â 

27 minutes ago

84,573 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in l ..

41 minutes ago

Fatima bint Mubarak congratulates Sharifa Sulaiman ..

41 minutes ago

EDCC, ADDED sign agreement to support defence secu ..

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi Proof House upgrades capabilities to lev ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.