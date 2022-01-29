UrduPoint.com

Govt Committed To Strengthen Accountability System: Ali Muhammad

Faizan Hashmi Published January 29, 2022 | 12:20 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan on Friday said the government was committed to strengthen accountability system in the country for larger interest of public.

All institutions in the past were made corrupt, just to get benefits for their own people and not public, he said while talking to a private news channel.

He said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government fulfilled its promises by hunting out mega corruption cases and movement against all mafias in the 90 days of its government in the country.

He said the Prime Minster Imran Khan was an honest man and committed to eliminate corruption from the society at any cost, adding that he also constructed hospitals for public welfare not not to get personal benefits from there.

Ali Muhammad Khan said Nawaz Sharif went abroad on medical grounds but he did not present his medical reports before the court.

He asked people to take decision as they took in 2018 general elections to eliminate corrupt people in the country.

