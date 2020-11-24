UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Introducing Laws To Toughen Penalties For Rapists, Sex Offenders: Law Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 24th November 2020 | 10:41 PM

Govt introducing laws to toughen penalties for rapists, sex offenders: Law Minister

Federal Minister for Law and Justice Barrister Dr Muhammad Farogh Naseem Tuesday said the government was introducing laws to meet out tough penalties to those who were guilty of rape and sex offenses

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Law and Justice Barrister Dr Muhammad Farogh Naseem Tuesday said the government was introducing laws to meet out tough penalties to those who were guilty of rape and sex offenses.

Talking to reporters here at the law ministry, he said since the parliament was not in session, an ordinance would be promulgated to toughen the laws against the rapists and sex offenders.

The penalties include death penalty, life imprisonment, 10 to 25 years imprisonment and chemical castration, he added.

He said chemical castration of the offender could be for some time or for life. He said similar laws were in place in the United States and other countries. The chances of chemical castration would increase for the habitual offenders.

He said a registry of sex offenders would be maintained by NADRA to help apprehending the perpetrators of sex crimes.

He also said the people needed to play an important role by pointing out sex offenders and rapists around them.

Related Topics

Parliament United States Government

Recent Stories

Nevada Supreme Court Certifies Biden's Election Vi ..

1 minute ago

Afghanistan donors pledge around $12 bn in aid ove ..

1 minute ago

COVID-19 Takes Disproportionate Toll on Small, Min ..

1 minute ago

Saudi-Led Coalition Destroys Five Houthi-Planted M ..

1 minute ago

After two arrests, Zimbabwe journalist remains def ..

5 minutes ago

Firmino is key player in Liverpool 'orchestra', sa ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.