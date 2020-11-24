Govt introducing laws to toughen penalties for rapists, sex offenders: Law Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Federal Minister for Law and Justice Barrister Dr Muhammad Farogh Naseem Tuesday said the government was introducing laws to meet out tough penalties to those who were guilty of rape and sex offenses

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Law and Justice Barrister Dr Muhammad Farogh Naseem Tuesday said the government was introducing laws to meet out tough penalties to those who were guilty of rape and sex offenses.

Talking to reporters here at the law ministry, he said since the parliament was not in session, an ordinance would be promulgated to toughen the laws against the rapists and sex offenders.

The penalties include death penalty, life imprisonment, 10 to 25 years imprisonment and chemical castration, he added.

He said chemical castration of the offender could be for some time or for life. He said similar laws were in place in the United States and other countries. The chances of chemical castration would increase for the habitual offenders.

He said a registry of sex offenders would be maintained by NADRA to help apprehending the perpetrators of sex crimes.

He also said the people needed to play an important role by pointing out sex offenders and rapists around them.