UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Invain Nefarious Plans Which Destroy Country: Speaker NA

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sun 08th December 2019 | 08:12 PM

Govt invain nefarious plans which destroy country: Speaker NA

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2019 ) :Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser has said that those who were secretly destroying the country have been tear down their nefarious plans and now the country is on the way of development and prosperity.

He said this during his visit to his home town Swabi where he inaugurated the up-gradation of Government High Secondary school Saleem Khan costing Rs30.8 million, 2.6 kilometers Hund to Saleem Khan road Rs38.307, 1.4 km Eid Gah to Chaman Khan road Rs24 million, Mir Ahmad Khel road and Hamid road.

The Speaker said his party want to serve people and termed the cause of current inflation of the policies of past governments. He said that there would come prosperity after the strict decisions taken by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Related Topics

Imran Khan National Assembly Prime Minister Visit Road Chaman Swabi Government Million

Recent Stories

Dubai Culture delegation visits Seoul

31 minutes ago

RTA signs MoU to develop ‘Digital Plates’

46 minutes ago

UAE’s FCSA, World Bank Group help share best pra ..

46 minutes ago

Sharjah Chamber introduces latest version of Incot ..

1 hour ago

Khalifa University and partners to host new Joint ..

1 hour ago

UAE Cabinet approves national initiative to streng ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.