Govt invain nefarious plans which destroy country: Speaker NA

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2019 ) :Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser has said that those who were secretly destroying the country have been tear down their nefarious plans and now the country is on the way of development and prosperity.

He said this during his visit to his home town Swabi where he inaugurated the up-gradation of Government High Secondary school Saleem Khan costing Rs30.8 million, 2.6 kilometers Hund to Saleem Khan road Rs38.307, 1.4 km Eid Gah to Chaman Khan road Rs24 million, Mir Ahmad Khel road and Hamid road.

The Speaker said his party want to serve people and termed the cause of current inflation of the policies of past governments. He said that there would come prosperity after the strict decisions taken by Prime Minister Imran Khan.