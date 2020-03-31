UrduPoint.com
Govt Plans To Engage Youth In Coronavirus Crisis: Andleeb Abbas

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 31st March 2020 | 10:50 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2020 ) :Parliamentary Secretary of Foreign Affairs Andleeb Abbas on Tuesday said that government has aimed to engage the youngsters to provide food and basic necessities to the needy segment during corona crisis.

Talking to a private news channel she stated prime minister Imran Khan is a man of great vision as he has explained in his numerous addresses that a big chunk of population would starve if government imposed a complete lockdown or curfew.

She further said it would be a progressive step to busy the country's youth in a positive activity, sitting idle at home would disturb them mentally.

''Opposition leaders have to acknowledge the social and economical needs of nation apart honing their political skills,'' she commented.

