Govt should respect Senate decisions: Raja Zafar ul Haq

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 14th June, 2019) Former chairman Senate Senator Raza Rabbani has said that budget 2019-2020 has been presented against rules and regulations.Addressing chairman Senate here in Senate Friday, senator Raza Rabbani said budget has been tabled in National Assembly (NA) against rules and regulations.

Please take ruling from speaker and inform the house.Chairman Senate replied Speaker will give ruling on this matter what can I do. The matter of other house should not be brought under discussion in this house.Raza Rabbani said the budget has been framed at the behest of IMF.Chairman Senate interrupted saying " you are going sometime to US and some time you are touching the matter of other house.Raza Rabbani said we asked senate standing committee to work out recommendations in respect of this budget.

If budget is not as per rules and regulations then our proceedings can be correct how.Chairman Senate expressing displeasure with Raza Rabbani said finance bill has been presented as per rules.

Don't spoil the atmosphere of house. Here my rules will work rather than your rules.Raza Rabbani inquired was budget presented in accordance with rules and regulations in NA on June 11. If budget was tabled against rules and regulations then it has also been presented in senate in violation of rules and regulations.Chairman Senate gave ruling that budget was presented in Senate and NA as per rules and regulations.Senator Sherry Rehman said NAB arrested Asif Zardari from home a day before presentation of budget.

It has been heard that arrest warrants of sister of Asif Ali Zardari have also been issued. Asif Zardari is playing the role of umbrella since the last 20 years. Asif Zardari is consistently appearing before courts and in the inquiries of NAB.

Politicians are being harassed. This is political victimization.She said the production orders of elected members of National Assembly are not being issued. Production orders of Asif Zardari should be issued.

Our leadership is not scared of such tactics.Opposition members started voicing protest against non issuance of production orders of Asif Zardari, Mohsin Dawar, Ali Wazir and Khawaja Saad Rafiq.

Opposition staged walk out from the house.Walk out was staged for not issuing production order of Asif Ali Zardari and for not implementing resolution passed in support of Justice Qazi Faez Isa.Senator Usman Kakar said we will not allow the proceedings of the house to be run this way.Minister for parliamentary affairs Azam Swati said NAB is not under us.

NAB and the courts should initiate proceedings if there are cases against Prime Minister and members of our party, he added.Senator Raja Zafar ul Haq said senate resolution has not been implemented in respect of reference against Justice Qazi Faez Isa.

Asif Zardari arrest is a serious issue. On one side opposition leaders are being arrested and on the other hand information minister is conducting media trial . Government should respect Senate decisions.