Govt Striving For Industrial Development Of Sindh: Ikramullah Dharejo
Muhammad Irfan Published May 23, 2024 | 09:52 PM
Sindh Minister for Industries and Commerce, Jam Ikramullah Dharejo, Thursday, said that government was striving for industrial development in the province to achieve the goals of economic stabilization and employment generation
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) Sindh Minister for Industries and Commerce, Jam Ikramullah Dharejo, Thursday, said that government was striving for industrial development in the province to achieve the goals of economic stabilization and employment generation.
The minister, in a meeting with eminent economist Qaiser Bengali, emphasized that industrialists should be encouraged to set up industries in Sindh to help eliminate unemployment and consultations with all stakeholders should be ensured before finalizing the Sindh Industrial Policy, said a statement issued here.
He said that emphasis should be placed on the establishment of industries in rural areas so that issue of unemployment in rural areas could be addressed.
The meeting discussed Sindh Industrial Policy in detail and Qaiser Bengali briefed about the policy. Qaiser Bengali also proposed the provincial minister to establish Sindh Industrial Development Corporation in public private partnership mode for promotion of industrial activities in the province.
Secretary Industries and Trade Muhammad Yasin Shar and Managing Director SITE Ghazanfar Qadri were also present in the meeting.
Recent Stories
Mayor Larkana chairs meeting to discuss various public interest issues
Departments urge to ensure effective representation of policies in budget
Mayor order ensuring facilities at heatstroke relief camps
Advisor to PM seeks stakeholder consensus on social media regulation to curb mis ..
Pirzada presides meeting, discusses development projects
Commissioner inspects HFH's revamping work
Govt restructures Pakistan Central Cotton Committee
Govt seeks private sector support to address fiscal constraints and promote PPPs
KP CM visits Iranian consulate condoles Ebrahim Raisi death
RPO suspends three SHOs over illegal detention
PDA decides construction of 8 underpasses/flyovers on Ring Road
Law minister meets Canadian High Commissioner
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Mayor Larkana chairs meeting to discuss various public interest issues3 minutes ago
-
Mayor order ensuring facilities at heatstroke relief camps4 minutes ago
-
Advisor to PM seeks stakeholder consensus on social media regulation to curb misuse3 minutes ago
-
Pirzada presides meeting, discusses development projects3 minutes ago
-
Commissioner inspects HFH's revamping work3 minutes ago
-
Govt restructures Pakistan Central Cotton Committee3 minutes ago
-
KP CM visits Iranian consulate condoles Ebrahim Raisi death3 minutes ago
-
RPO suspends three SHOs over illegal detention3 minutes ago
-
PDA decides construction of 8 underpasses/flyovers on Ring Road3 minutes ago
-
Law minister meets Canadian High Commissioner3 minutes ago
-
Turkiye, Pakistan determined to increase bilateral trade to $5b: Turkish Ambassador3 minutes ago
-
Symposium held on perception management, national integration, entrepreneurship14 minutes ago