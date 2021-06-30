UrduPoint.com
Govt To Develop IT Sector On Modern Lines, Says Minister

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 30th June 2021 | 12:30 AM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Higher education Raja Yasir Humayun Sarfaraz has said that IT sector of Pakistan couldn't progress in the past but the present government is determined to develop it in accordance with the modern needs and the challenges of the new era.

He was speaking at the closing ceremony of Cadence EDA Tools Training Program at University of Engineering and Technology Lahore on Tuesday. Under this specialized training program on Cadence EDA, a total of 16 trainees from 8 leading educational institutes of the Punjab got their hands on training of Cadence tools. National and International experts shared their diversified experience with the attendees. Training program came to an end with a closing ceremony which was graced by the Minister for Higher Education Raja Yasir Humayun Sarfaraz with his presence as a Chief Guest. Director Al-Khwarizmi Institute of Computer Science (KICS), Prof. Dr. Waqar Mahmood briefed the Chair on different aspects of the training.

Vice Chancellor shared promising news and a success story of a young research team from UET comprising Dr. Tayyab, Dr. Tahir, Dr. Obaid, and Umar Shahid who have recently been qualified for the Google E-Fabex program for their unique chip design to control motion.

It is a matter of extreme privilege and pride for UET that after being acknowledged by the Google IEEE Solid State Devices have committed to fully sponsor the project, the VC said. The Minister appreciated the UET VC Dr. Syed Mansoor Sarwar and Director KICS, Prof. Dr. Waqar Mahmood for their untiring efforts in execution of the project. "Unfortunately, our IT sector couldn't progress over the past few years but now University of Engineering & Technology Lahore is all set in the right direction and right path that will ultimately help IT sector of the country to touch the skies", he added.

He emphasized the importance of developing quality human resource that will help in job creation and ultimately boost the economy. "Although UET produces best resources in the country but we need to get more competitive in the international market" said Raja Yasir Humayun. He assured his maximum support in incentivizing chip design technologies like India so as to get maximum traction and quality outcome.

The closing ceremony was concluded with the presentation of certificates, and souvenirs among the participants and trainers of the Cadence EDA tools training program.

