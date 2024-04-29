WASA MD orders arrangements for monsoon

Open Menu

Umer Jamshaid Published April 29, 2024 | 06:50 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) acting Managing Director Saqib Raza has directed directorates of operations to complete arrangements before monsoon.

He further directed to complete de-silting of sewer lines, main channels, keep all types of machinery functional and awareness of citizens.

He further directed for enhancing capacity of all disposal stations and repair of generators to cope with any emergency. He directed for taking effective measures for setting up emergency camps at 10 different places of the city for the facility of people.

He appealed to citizens to avoid throwing solid waste, garbage, rubbish into manholes and open drains.

