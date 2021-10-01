UrduPoint.com

Govt To Establish 'Sirat-ul-Nabi' Advisory Council To Address Specific Issues

The Federal Government is all set to announce establishment of 'Sirat-ul-Nabi' Advisory Council in order to address country-wide rise in sexual crimes, moral degradation, religious violence, drug addiction among the youth, specifically the Islamophobia in western countries

Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood, on the instructions of Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired the first meeting of the selected committee for the formation of proposed 'Sirat-ul-Nabi' Advisory Council.

The members of the committee were Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Noor-ul-Haq Qadri, Chairman Islamic Ideological Council Qibla Ayaz Ahmed, Chairman Prime Minister's Task Force on Science and Technology Dr Ata-ur-Rehman, Dr Arif Butt from Al Qadir University Jhelum, DG Dawa academy Dr Muhammad Ilyas, Vice Chancellor FATA University Muhammad Jahanzeb Khan. Senior officials of the Higher Education Commission, National Curriculum Council and the Federal Ministry of Education were also part of the committee.

Shafqat Mehmood while briefing the participants on the objectives of proposed 'Sirat-ul-Nabi' Advisory Council, said the prime minister had special concerns on the current rise in sexual crimes, moral degradation, religious violence, drug addiction among the youth of the country.

Furthermore, he said, Prime Minister Imran Khan and the entire nation had specifically deeply concerned about the effective response of the western countries to Islamophobia.

He also informed that on the special instructions of prime minister, a Rahmatul-lil-Alameen Advisory Council was need of the hour which could effectively address these issues.

The council will also provide guidance on curriculum development and Islamic day programs.

It will also determine the corrective responsibilities of teachers, scholars, parents, and the media.

Shafqat Mahmood said the prime minister wanted to put his corrective thinking into practical shape in the society.

"The Sirat-un-Nabi Advisory will immediately begin its work as a body and Federal Education Ministry will serve as its secretariat. Later, it will be transformed into a permanent commission or authority with its own head office in the Prime Minister's Office.Various ministries and provincial governments will be attached to it".

During the meeting it was also decided that eminent scholars, researchers and social media scholars of Pakistan would be made members of the advisory body, while international scholars and researchers would also be included in it.

In this regard, if any previous experience has been made in Islamic countries, the benefit will also be taken from it.

Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Noor-ul-Haq Qadri suggested that scholars from internationally recognized Islamic institutions such as Al-Azhar University, Madinah-tun-Nabi and Qom should also be included.

All participants presented their proposed Names for the chairmanship of the Advisory Council to Shafqat Mahmood, as well as the names of the members, who will be submitted to the prime minister for final approval.

On the auspicious occasion of 12th Rabi-ul-Awal, Prime Minister Imran Khan will formally announce the institution, its objectives, and the Chairman.

However, before the official announcement by the prime minister, federal education ministry will finalise its TORs with consultation and cooperation of all members, Ulema, and researchers.

