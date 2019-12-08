UrduPoint.com
Govt To Launch 'Transparency Placard Placement Policy' For All Schools Soon

Govt to launch 'Transparency Placard Placement Policy' for all schools soon

ISLAMABAD, Dec 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division (PASSD) Dr Sania Nishtar has said the government would soon launch 'Transparency Placard Placement Policy' for all schools.

Talking to APP Dr Sania Nishtar said the citizen's engagement through awareness and transparency could compel accountability, therefore outside each school, a placard would be placed with details about the budget and number of teachers.

She said transparency placard placement policy for all schools would be funded by the government.

She further added consolidated information with regard to this policy would be digitally available through a mobile app.

It is pertinent to mention here the government was spending resources both to improve the quantity and quality of education.

She said improving accountability for and efficiency in the use these expenditures would be essential for the provision of education and improving quality of education as it could lead to enhance human capital development.

