Govt to welcome any meeting having public welfare agenda: Nadeem

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2019 ) :Spokesman to the Prime Minister Nadeem Afzal Chan Monday said the incumbent government would welcome any meeting of opposition having agenda of public welfare, revamping of the national institutions, and elimination of corruption.

Talking to a private news channel, he said being a political worker he was of the view that there was no harm to hold meetings as it was part of political practice and democratic system.

The spokesman said the Pakistan People's Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz were now talking about democracy but their leaders preferred to live abroad in past while workers were confined in jails.

He said the previous governments of PPP and PML-N had ruined the country's institutions including Railways, Steel Mill and Pakistan International Airlines (PIA).

Nadeem Chan said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was committed to revamp institutions and strengthen the national economy.