Govt trying to provide best health facilities to masses: minister

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2022 ) :Provincial Minister for Labour and Manpower Ansar Majeed Khan has said the government is trying to provide the best health facilities to the masses.

He said this during his surprise visit to the Government TB Hospital here on Thursday.

He said the Punjab government would spend Rs 400 billion through health card and by the end of March, every person in Punjab would have a health card.

On this occasion, the minister inspected various wards of the hospital and inquired after patients.

Later, the minister also visited Panagah and met with people besides reviewingfacilities.